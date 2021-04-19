Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSIT opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

