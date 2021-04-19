Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $204,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 371,589 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,447,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,301,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after buying an additional 354,657 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,642,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000.

GSEW stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

