Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

