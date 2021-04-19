Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 461,550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

