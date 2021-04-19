Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sunrun by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.