Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,438,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 7.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

