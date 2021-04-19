Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

