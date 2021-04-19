Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SNCY stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $42.93.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
