Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

NYSE SUI opened at $158.11 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

