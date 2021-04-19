Strike Price Reaches $49.38 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $49.38 or 0.00086630 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $127.60 million and approximately $154,436.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00066742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00287952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.00729141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,009.92 or 1.00021331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.94 or 0.00870103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

