Streamit Coin Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,831.74 and $97.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

