Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.00. 307,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

