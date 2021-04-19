Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 260,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

