Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 150 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6,005.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NetApp by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

