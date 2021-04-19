Stephenson National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

