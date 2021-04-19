Stephenson National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

