Stephenson National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.