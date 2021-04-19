Stephens Begins Coverage on Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

ACVA stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Tuya has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.