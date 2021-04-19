Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 426.0 days.

STLJF stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

