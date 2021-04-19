Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. Stelco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

