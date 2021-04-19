State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,277 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG opened at $38.68 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.