State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABG opened at $208.21 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

