State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.