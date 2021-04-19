State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.42 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

