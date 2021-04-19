State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $47,309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

