State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,816 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 3D Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

