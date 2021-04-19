State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

