Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 192,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.