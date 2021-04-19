Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

