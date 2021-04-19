Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $221.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

SWK opened at $205.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $206.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

