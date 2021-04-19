Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $220.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $205.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 196,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,253,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.