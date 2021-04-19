SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SSPPF opened at $4.25 on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

