SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.97

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

