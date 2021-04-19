Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $16.73 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

