Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

