Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,168 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

