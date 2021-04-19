Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

TA opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

