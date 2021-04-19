Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,869 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 71.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

