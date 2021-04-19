Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,836 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

