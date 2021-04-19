Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.65.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

