Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $10.55 on Monday, reaching $245.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,215. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.81.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

