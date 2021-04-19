Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,444 shares during the quarter. Sprott Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of SGDM stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

