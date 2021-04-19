Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

