Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $567,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

