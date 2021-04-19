Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

