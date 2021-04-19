Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 3,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 325,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

