Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.00313235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00034084 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

