SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.69 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

