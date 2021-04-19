SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

MDY opened at $494.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $269.62 and a 1 year high of $497.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

