SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 347,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

