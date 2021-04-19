SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

